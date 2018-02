A generous gift from the Puyallup Tribe will help the Clover Park Technical College Foundation provide emergency assistance to students in need. The Puyallup Tribe presented the Foundation with a $12,000 grant on Friday in support of the Foundation’s emergency assistance endowment. The gift marks a significant step toward the Foundation’s goal of raising $75,000 […]

