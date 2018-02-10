Department of Defense Grant Helps Fund a 1:1 Student Technology for Steilacoom District Students

Staff at Saltar’s Point Elementary School welcomed the delivery of an additional 252 Chromebooks, to their classrooms Friday. Saltar’s Point Elementary, made up of 4th and 5th graders, is the first school in Steilacoom Historical School District to achieve a 1:1 student to computer ratio. Over the past two years, Level 2 Certified Google Educators, Mary Snyder and Katelyn Griffin, created the Steilacoom Google Academy. The Academy has trained teachers across the district how to implement Google Classroom and utilize the technology to maximize student learning.

Funding for these additional Chromebooks came from a 5-year Department of Defense Education Activity Grant titled the MASTER Project. The grant will allow an additional rollout of Chromebooks to students and staff at Chloe Clark Elementary and Pioneer Middle School this school year. In partnership with district funding, the entire district will achieve a 1:1 student computer ratio by the end of the 2018-19 school year.

Through the MASTER Project, Mathematical Habits of Mind, will be the focus in elementary classrooms, continuing the excellent work of their secondary colleagues in the SER2 Math Science Partnership grant. Over the next four years, teachers will participate in professional development around problem-based learning in mathematics.

42% of students in Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 are military connected. The District serves Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island and parts of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.