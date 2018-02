LAKEWOOD, WASH. — The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting/workshop to discuss the new middle school project update. The special meeting/workshop begins at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12 and will be held in room 11 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood. For more information, contact the Clover Park School District superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.