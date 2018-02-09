Work begins on new CVS building off Gravelly Lake Drive in Lakewood Colonial Center

Drivers along Gravelly Lake Drive at its intersection with Bridgeport Way couldn’t miss the work being done this week on the Lakewood Colonial Center property.

The building, formerly home to FedEx, Multicare and at one time Ethan Allen, was torn down to make room for a 13,162-square-foot CVS Pharmacy. The project will include a drive-thru prescription window.

The city is in regular communication with the owners of the private shopping complex and hopes to be able to announce soon additional tenants under contract to open at the center.