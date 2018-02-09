Steilacoom Town Administrator Feb. 9 update to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 20, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – March 12, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – February 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – March 1, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

General:

First Street Project:

We are currently out to bid on the First Street project. Bids are scheduled to be opened on February 27, 2018, with a proposed award recommendation scheduled for the March 6, 2018 Council meeting.

Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall Project:

Plans and specifications for the Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall project are published. Bid opening is set for February 27, 2018, with a proposed recommendation to be made at the March 6, 2018, Council meeting. This project will rehabilitate the stormwater outfall under the railroad tracks near the dock.

Pacific Street and Washington Street Sewer Project:

Council approved the design contract with Gray and Osborne on Tuesday night. The contract was executed and G&O commenced work this week.

Steilacoom Boulevard Nonmotorized Improvement Project Open House:

An open house is scheduled for March 26, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall to review the project and allow residents to provide input on the proposed design.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed new railroad crossing signs on Chambers Creek Road at the request of the Utilities and Transportation Commission; repaired a pipe and ditch on Martin Street between 2nd and 3rd streets; cleaned storm drains in the Puget Drive area of Madrona Park; swept and cleaned sidewalks; swept streets; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Tasanne:

The developer paved the interior roadways of the plat and permanently patched road crossings exterior to the plat.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew commenced installation of equipment for remote monitoring of the Chambers Bay lift station; located conduits along Steilacoom Boulevard for possible upgrades as part of the Steilacoom Boulevard nonmotorized project; inspected the installation of transformers at the Birch Hill Estates plat; maintained transformers; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed a pump from the Cormorant Drive lift station and transported it to the shop for repairs; jetted sewer mains; performed a water shut-off for the Steilacoom Woods apartments; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by Cedar Creek concentrated on storm clean-up and mowing at the Community Center, Sunnyside Beach park, and Town Hall and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Joint Legislative Town Hall Meeting:

Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, and Representative Dick Muri are inviting community members to attend a town hall meeting, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. This is a great opportunity for them to hear your questions and concerns about state government.

If you would like to submit your questions early, or have questions about the event, please feel free to call Representative Muri’s Olympia office (360) 786-7890 or send an email to dick.muri@leg.wa.gov.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018

Place: Steilacoom Town Hall

Address: 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Doors open: 3:00 p.m.

Event time: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Friday March 9th 2:00 pm

Feminism and Pop Culture

Media Scholar Amy Peloff

Explores some of the fundamental principles of feminist thought and asks why we should care about popular culture’s presentation of these concepts. Learn about Feminism and how to critically read popular media.