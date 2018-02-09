Meet Jordan Harmon, All Washington Academic Team member

With her ultimate goal of becoming a veterinarian and opening her own practice, Jordan Harmon knows she has quite a bit of schooling ahead of her. It only made sense for the high school senior to take advantage of the Running Start program at Pierce College Puyallup. She is on track to earn her associate degree and high school diploma simultaneously this spring.

After learning about the Running Start program early in her high school career, she visited campus and loved the college environment.

Harmon was already taking advanced placement courses in high school, and had a smooth transition into rigorous college courses. But the variety of classes offered at the college was an exciting change from high school. “I feel like I’m much more prepared to go away to a university than most high school graduates,” she said. “My time at Pierce College has prepared me to be more independent.”

Outside the classroom, Harmon spends time volunteering her time in a variety of ways. She participates in Rogers High School’s Rambassadors program, where she often spends time tutoring students in local elementary schools. She also volunteers in local community events and animal shelters.

Although Harmon has always taken her studies seriously, her nomination to the All Washington Academic Team was an exciting accomplishment. “It means so much to me to be part of the All Washington Academic team,” she said. “Grades have always been important to me, but this recognition shows that if you do the work, you can reap the rewards.”

Students who comprise the All Washington Academic Team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community. Students will be honored for their achievements during a special ceremony on Thursday, March 22 at South Puget Sound Community College.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.