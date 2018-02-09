Man Charged With Double Murder

TACOMA, WA – Wednesday the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office charged Cory Nathan Mason, 27, with two counts of murder in the second degree. Investigators say Mason shot and killed Beth Hamlin-Slawson, 25, and her husband Lukas Slawson, 35, after a family dispute.

“This was a family dispute gone horribly wrong,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “There were allegations of domestic violence, an argument over the sale of a handgun, and it all played out at 2:20 a.m. You would have to think there is a better time and way to resolve family disputes.”

On February 3, 2018, after the shooting, Cory Mason called 911 and said he shot two people in self-defense.

A witness, Lisa Hamlin, the victim’s mother, told detectives Cory and Beth argued over the sale of a handgun and an alleged domestic violence incident involving Lisa Hamlin’s other daughter and Cory.

Cory and Beth reportedly arrived in separate vehicles. Beth allegedly approached Cory’s car and began striking the vehicle with a hammer-type object. Lisa Hamlin, who was in the vehicle with Cory, got out of the car in an effort to deescalate the situation. Lisa Hamlin grabbed the hammer-type object from Beth. Cory drove the vehicle away and parked about 50 feet away.

As Cory drove away, Lukas fired a gun at a different vehicle Cory had parked at the residence. Cory got out of his car and argued with Beth, then shot her. Lukas walked over to where his wife had been shot with a gun still in his hand. Lukas asked if Cory shot his wife. Cory then shot Lukas once in the chest. Both of the victims died from their wounds.

Officers located Cory as they arrived in the area, and he was taken into custody at gunpoint. Cory told the officers he fired in self-defense.

Bail was set at $2,000,000.00.

Charges are only allegations and a person is presumed innocent unless he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.