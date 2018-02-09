Maia Espinoza Begins Campaign with Successful Kickoff Event

Submitted by Friends of Maia Espinoza

Maia Espinoza, a Lakewood resident, set off her explosive campaign for Washington State Representative for the 28th District, Seat 2 last Thursday with an incredibly successful Kickoff Event.

Speaking to the myriad attendees, including several elected officials, Mrs. Espinoza explained the goals of her campaign. As a military child, veterans’ issues are near and dear to her heart; as a mother, she champions school choice and career and technical education; as a resident of the 28th District, she’s concerned with ever-rising car tab fees and transit projects that are far too expensive and take too long to complete.

“We need new ideas,” said Maia Espinoza of her campaign. “We’ve got gridlock in Olympia as we see near JBLM. I continue to hear complaints about new taxes and outrageous car tab fees. I will bring a new perspective and much-needed voice to Olympia.”

Mrs. Espinoza’s campaign is only just beginning, and interested parties can learn more by visiting the website at MaiaEspinoza.com. There users will find future campaign events, meet and greet opportunities, volunteer sign-ups, contact information, and a donation form to help support the movement.

Maia Espinoza is a small business owner, youth soccer coach and music teacher, and mother of two. She has experience in the public and private sectors working with diverse communities. She founded the Center for Latino Leadership in 2014 and worked as a Legislative Liaison to the Governor’s Commission on Hispanic Affairs in 2017.

Paid for by Friends of Maia Espinoza (R) PO Box 65898 University Place, WA 98464