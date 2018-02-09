Keep Your Loved Ones Smiling this Valentine’s Day

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington

According to surveys by the American Dental Association and Match.com, one of the first, and most important, features individuals notice in a potential partner is their smile.

This Valentine’s Day, Delta Dental of Washington offers these food-related tips following tips to protect the smiles you love most.

Say ‘Yes’ to Chocolate – when shopping for the perfect candy assortment, opt for chocolate rather than sticky and chewy candies. Because chocolate melts, it is less likely to hide in the crevasses of your teeth and is easier to brush and rinse away. Sticky candies, like taffy and caramel, cling to teeth and hide in cracks allowing cavity-causing bacteria to set-in.

Couple Wine with Cheese – avoid unnecessary erosion to your enamel by pairing wine with cheese. Cheese’s natural waxiness coats teeth blocking wine’s acidity from damaging, or staining, your smile.

Choose Smile-Friendly Aphrodisiacs – Many aphrodisiacs double as tooth superfoods. Strawberries contain malic acid, a natural enamel whitener. Oysters contain zinc and iron which are also essential to healthy teeth.

In addition to these tips, it’s important to maintain a regular dental health routine including brushing twice a day, flossing daily and regular visits to your dentist.

You deserve a healthy smile. Visit www.deltadentalwa.com/blog for more tips like these.