Statewide Flag Lowering to honor Former Gov. John Spellman

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Friday, February 9, 2018, in memory of former Governor John Spellman who passed away on January 15 at the age of 91 from pneumonia.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

Memorial services will be held on February 12, 2018, at 12:00 pm at St. James Cathedral, 804 Ninth Avenue, Seattle, Washington; followed by a Celebration of Life for Governor John and Lois Spellman at the Bell Harbor Conference Center, 2211 Alaskan Way, Seattle at 2:30 pm.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.