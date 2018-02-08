Lakewood Playhouse to host 2nd Annual Fun-Raiser and 80th Season Preview Party

The Lakewood Playhouse is having a Party to Announce and Preview Our Upcoming 80th Season of Shows and You are Invited! Doors open, and Silent Auction begins, at 6:00pm on Sunday, February 18th, 2018. The Preview Party kicks into high gear at 6:30pm.

Join Us for a very special night as we announce the 6 Shows, and 2 Bonus Shows, of our Historic 80th Season!

We are also Proud to Reveal Our Brand New Lakewood Playhouse Logo – Our First in Almost 20 Years!

It’s a huge evening of Fun, Prizes and Two Songs from Next Season’s Musicals Performed by an All-Star Line Up of Returning Cast Members from our past Hit Musicals – “Pirates of Penzance,” “Avenue Q,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Oliver” and “American Idiot!” This Celebration will also serve as the 2nd Annual Fundraiser for your Playhouse! A special gathering with a Wine, phenomenal Silent Auction Items and Live Auction items such as VIP Tickets to the Rainiers with Refreshments and a Tour of the Field, a Private Get-away at Cedarbrook Lodge, Tickets to the Northwest Premier of Disney’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the 5th Avenue, a Luxury Stay at Snowater Restort at Mount Baker, a Walk on Role in Next Season’s LiT “Spotlight Show” and much, much more!

We will also be having another 50/50 Raffle! Last year’s Winner won over $700.00!

PLUS – We are thrilled to announce that this year’s Playhouse Preview Party will once again have Light Appetizers provided by Carr’s Restaurant and Catering!

All Proceeds from Ticket Sales will go to benefit the Lakewood Playhouse Annual “Friends Fund” which goes to keep our costs down at the Theatre. Our Theme for this year’s Fun-Raiser is “This Old Houose” because we will also be raising funds to help upgrade areas in this Old House we call our Home – The Lakewood Playhouse! This year we are focusing on two areas: Upgrading Our Bathrooms and New Body Microphones for Our Actors to Wear during Musicals! Both areas are at the top of the “Wish List” of Our Patrons!

Ticket Prices are: $25.00 (and includes appetizers and apple cider), $50.00 (and includes appetizers, apple cider and a glass of wine for adults), $75.00 (and includes appetizers, apple cider and two glasses of wine for adults) and a limited number of VIP Tables which seat six each and a special surprise, light appetizers and two bottles of wine. There are only five tables left and these are going very quickly!

Tickets are Available Online at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or can be purchased by Calling Our Box Office at (253) 588-0042.

VIP Tables can be purchased through contacting our BOX OFFICE ONLY at (253) 588-0042 or while visiting during our normal box office hours.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “Lakewood Playhouse Preview Party and 80th Season Reveal” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.