Kolb Arrives at JayRay with Background in Visuals, Social Media

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR

Leigh Kolb is the newest addition to JayRay’s creative marketing and strategic communications team, bringing a background in nonprofit marketing, travel and photography to her role as assistant advisor.

Kolb is supporting JayRay’s creative and account management advisors. Her assignments include social media, photography, writing and creative strategy development.

Most recently from Crested Butte, Colorado, Kolb wore many hats creating content, marketing strategy and building community and recruitment programs for Adaptive Sports Center and Oh Be Joyful Church.

“Leigh has a knack for helping organizations connect with customers in person and online,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president. “Her versatile background will benefit our clients and their projects.”

Born and raised in New Mexico, Kolb traded the desert for the ocean to pursue her passion for interpersonal communication and the beach at Pepperdine University.

Kolb spends her free time planning trips with her fiancé and exploring the Pacific Northwest through her camera lens.