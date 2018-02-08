Ellie is Pet of the Week

Meet Featured Pet Ellie. This shy little princess is looking for a very special home. Ellie has a chronic medical condition called Addison’s disease that requires regular vet visits and medications, and it is very important that she have a low-stress lifestyle. But that’s okay — Ellie told us that she is a bit of a homebody anyway.

The seven-year-old wants nothing more than to have a quiet corner with a soft bed to curl up on and regular attention from her humans. Kids are a bit too much for Ellie, and she is going to need a family with lots of patience who can take plenty of time — and treats! — to help her continue to come out of her shell. It would also be a plus if her new family has a regular vet to start her off on the right foot.

Ellie would probably do fine with the company of another mellow dog or cat, or she may be perfectly content as your one and only. The little love is being fostered in an office here at the Humane Society, so please ask about her at the front desk.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.