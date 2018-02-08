Cunningham, Farlow named Lakewood Rotary Educator’s of the Month

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary

Abby Cunningham has been in the education field for 10 years. She began her career at Anderson Island Elementary teaching students in grades 3-5. After earning her administrator credentials, she accepted a position as dean of students in the Federal Way School District. Abby returned to the classroom as Steilacoom Historical School District’s highly capable program teacher and now has come full circle, returning to teach students in grades K-2 at Anderson Island Elementary.

In Abby’s classroom, children are the priority. Her classroom consists of students ages 5-9 with varying academic and social/emotional needs. She is flexible and purposeful. She is deliberate in her planning, speech and actions so as to best meet the needs of every student. Classroom and academic expectations are high, but Abby’s caring attitude lets students know she is there to help. She does not work or serve for awards and accolades, but simply to inspire and impact those she comes in contact with each day.

Eric Farlow is a Career and Technical educator at Mann Middle School. He has worked in Clover Park School District for 25 years and is known to be caring, effective and as problem solver.

Eric is an advisor for the after-school robotics club and robotics competition. He reaches students who find core classes difficult. Eric inspires them to work harder in school by helping students connect their strengths and capabilities in the world of technology.

Eric opens his classroom to students before school each morning… providing both an academic and social place for students to meet. Students are challenged academically in his classroom and are consistently successful. Students often request career and technical classes as an elective throughout the school year.

Eric has a heart for all students and positively works with all student groups. He has designed special technology opportunities for students with special needs and he assists staff and parents with technology support at school events throughout the school year.