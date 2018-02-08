Community meeting for South Sound 911 facility project scheduled for Feb. 22

South Sound 911 will host a community meeting to discuss the preliminary site layout options for its future public safety communications center (PSCC) on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 6-7 p.m. in the auditorium at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (3629 South D St., Tacoma). The public is invited to meet members of the design team and provide feedback to the South Sound 911 team.

The PSCC will be constructed at the site of the former Puget Sound Hospital at 3580 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma. Construction is expected to begin in 2019.

For more information about the PSCC project, visit www.southsound911.org/pscc.