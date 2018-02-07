Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber to Recognize Healthy Workplaces

TACOMA, Wash. – Chamber Luncheon, featuring the WorkWell Awards is a program designed to recognize local organizations committed to improving workplace health through smoking cessation programs, healthy alternative snack choices, and physical activity. Help the Chamber celebrate the strides Pierce County businesses are taking to make health and wellness a priority in their workplace. Get ideas on how you can create a work culture that promotes healthy lifestyles among employees.

2018 WORKWELL NOMINEES:

Better Business Bureau – Northwest

CHI Franciscan Health

Generations HomeCare

MultiCare Health Systems

Tacoma Community House

Tacoma Public Schools

Attendees will also hear employment law updates including state paid leave laws and how they tie into existing Tacoma policies, from Keynote Speaker Tammie Hetrick, Chief Operating Officer of the Washington Retail Association.

EVENT DETAILS

Chamber Luncheon featuring WorkWell Awards

Friday, February 9th, 2018

11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Pacific Grill Events Center

1530 Pacific Ave

Tacoma, Washington 98402

More details at: bit.ly/WorkWell2018