Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber to Recognize Healthy Workplaces

TACOMA, Wash. – Chamber Luncheon, featuring the WorkWell Awards is a program designed to recognize local organizations committed to improving workplace health through smoking cessation programs, healthy alternative snack choices, and physical activity. Help the Chamber celebrate the strides Pierce County businesses are taking to make health and wellness a priority in their workplace. Get ideas on how you can create a work culture that promotes healthy lifestyles among employees.
2018 WORKWELL NOMINEES:
- Better Business Bureau – Northwest
- CHI Franciscan Health
- Generations HomeCare
- MultiCare Health Systems
- Tacoma Community House
- Tacoma Public Schools
Attendees will also hear employment law updates including state paid leave laws and how they tie into existing Tacoma policies, from Keynote Speaker Tammie Hetrick, Chief Operating Officer of the Washington Retail Association.
EVENT DETAILS
Chamber Luncheon featuring WorkWell Awards
Friday, February 9th, 2018
11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
Pacific Grill Events Center
1530 Pacific Ave
Tacoma, Washington 98402
More details at: bit.ly/WorkWell2018
Leave a Reply