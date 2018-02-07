Pierce County’s new portal improves access to public records

It just got easier to access Pierce County public records.

Thanks to a newly launched public records request portal, people will have easier access to records requested under the Public Records Act.

Reflecting the County’s commitment to greater transparency, interested parties can now more easily track public records requests through the main Pierce County website: www.piercecountywa.org/publicrecords.

“In this age of digital information, we want to increase transparency, make it easier for residents to access the records they want, and get real-time updates on their requests,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

Through the new website, people can submit public records requests online, track the status of their request and receive updates by email. Requestors can also communicate with staff regarding their request and download electronic records that others have requested. Lastly, the website provides a searchable archive of previously released requests and documents.