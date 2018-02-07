Lakewood Baseball Club 2018, a year of changes

Submitted by Paul Nimmo

Registration is open for Lakewood Baseball Club and continues for the Spring Season of Lakewood Baseball Club, through February 23.

Who is Lakewood Baseball Club?

Lakewood Baseball Club is a nonprofit organization providing area youth AGES 4-16 the opportunity to play the great game of baseball. While we are not affiliated with City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation or Clover Park Schools, we have formed mutually benefiting relationships and use many of their fields.

2018 marks a year full of changes

Lakewood Baseball Club’s parent organization PONY Baseball, after a 2-year process, adjusted the age cut off for player division participation. This was to better align with other youth baseball organizations such as Little League. A player’s eligibility for a division is based on the players ages on August 31.

USA Baseball, the governing body of most baseball operations, proposed two changes in standards that effected most youth baseball organizations.

One such change, adopted by most youth baseball organizations, was a new Bat Standard. This meant that most bats manufactured prior to January 2018 are now obsolete. This was to ensure that the lighter metal and composite bats had a wood like performance (and safety factor).

USA Baseball also teamed up with major League Baseball to develop and implement PitchSmart. This effort is to help young players reduce arm injuries by providing a comprehensive resource for safe pitching practices. Baseball is a safe game to play at all ages, but research has shown that pitching too much — particularly at a young age — can increase a pitcher’s risk of injury. Lakewood Baseball has been well ahead of this concern, having had strict pitch count policies in place for over a decade.

Some of this season’s changes were local in nature. Lakewood Baseball Club recognized the need for fair play. Each year, teams formed through a draft/placement program were competing against teams that had been formed for years. Some teams also desired additional play opportunities.

Thus, LBC instituted Conference play within the age divisions. Olympic Conference teams consist of players placed via draft. These teams will be playing a more recreational level of baseball.

Cascade Conference are teams whole in nature. There are several LBC teams that have been playing together for several years. These teams often desire to play more games, train earlier and may play in additional tournaments.

Another local change that Lakewood residents may have seen is the improvements at Ft. Steilacoom Park. The two older fields have had significant improvements with the renovation of the dugouts. All fields will have outfield fencing and will utilize portable mounds. This allows the fields to be easily adapted for the many differing age levels of baseball.

Lakewood Baseball wants to represent the community. Our young players move on to be the High School Players of the future. Please contact us with your questions… and better yet, how you can help us represent the community… info@lakewoodbaseballclub.org