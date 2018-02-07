A conversation with the original "Black Panther" at UPS

Bill Jennings, a former Black Panther member who now maintains the legacy of the Black Panther Party, will give a talk at University of Puget Sound on Monday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m., in Trimble Forum, Trimble Hall. “A Conversation with Bill Jennings” accompanies his exhibit of the Black Panther’s social justice and community programs, in Collins Memorial Library.

The Black Panther Party was founded in Oakland, Calif., by Bobby Seale and Huey P. Newton while they attended college. Motivated by the Civil Rights Movement, the assassination of Malcolm X, and riots in Los Angeles, the initial impetus for the party was to protect local African American neighborhoods against police brutality. However, the party was more than armed patrols. It also established free breakfast programs, health clinics, and some of the first drug-education programs.

Billy Jennings grew up in San Diego and moved to Oakland in June 1968. He was a member of the Black Panther Party from 1968 to 1974. He currently works to maintain the legacy of the Black Panther Party, running the website It’s About Time which was started by former members of the Black Panther Party in Sacramento in 1995.

Curated by Jennings, Louder than Words: A Portrait of the Black Panther Movement focuses on the Party’s social justice and community programs. The Collins Memorial Library exhibit (February 1-May 15) features a broad range of artifacts, including original pamphlets, newspapers, memorabilia, and copies of the books on the Panther reading list.

Trimble Hall is located near the University of Puget Sound entrance at N. Alder Street and N. 15th Street. Collins Memorial Library is near the corner of N. Warner Street and N. 18th Street. Ask any student for directions!