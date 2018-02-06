The Pierce College Raiderbird finished in the Final 8 of the #NWACMascotChallenge2018, ending the challenge for Pierce. Number #6 seeded Edmonds beat the number #3 seeded Raiders in an upset. Edmonds ended up with a 38% engagement and the Pierce Raiders had 35% engagement. Although we are all sad in the athletics department, the Raiderbird will be ready for 2019.

The Raiderbird discussed the competition by phone earlier this evening saying, “Edmonds caught us by surprise. They had a good video from their softball team and it went viral. We felt like we had a good plan, me showing my strength in the weight room on video. I knew I had the muscle to compete in this competition.” When asked if he would be ready for the 2019 season he said, “If they have another competition, I will be back. We had more to show you next week, but we never got that far. You can still see me at the games and I will continue training for the next event on campus or in the community.”

In reality, the competition was great for our department. We added over 100 facebook followers, had a ‘real’ mascot challenge with Green River and Lakes H.S. at the recent basketball game, and ensued relationships with the Washington State Fair and Special Olympics.

We want to thank all of our students for their work the last three weeks. Another big thank you goes out to our three mascots that helped make the competition happen. The mascot made several visits to both campuses during the competition. The mascot also created several photo shoots and videos during the contest.

Source: Raiderbird Ends In Upset in Mascot Challenge. – Pierce College Athletics