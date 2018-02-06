Pierce College Raider Athletics will be hosting the 3rd annual Women’s and Girl’s in Sports Night at the Health Education Center on the Fort Steilacoom Campus in Lakewood. The school is located at 9401 Farwest Drive S.W.. Please park in parking lot “C”.

This year we will be hosting a free movie prior to the game entitled, “Pat XO”. The movie is the story of Pat Summitt, the women’s head coach at Tennessee University, who won eight national titles. She also won a silver medal at the Olympics in 1976 and also was the coach at the Olympics in 1988, where her team won gold. The movie is from ESPN in the 30 for 30 series. The video is part of the series, “Nine for Title IX”.

We welcome all student-athletes in the area to come and watch the movie, and the game. The movie will start at 4:00 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 10th. The movie will be played in Room 302. After the movie, the game will start at 5:00 p.m. vs. # 3 ranked Grays Harbor Chokers. The Men’s game will start at 7:00 p.m. vs. Grays Harbor. At halftime of the men’s game we will have the unicycles from Grants Elementary in the Tacoma School District.

Pierce students with a student ID will be able to watch the game for FREE. Adults will pay $7.00. Military, Senior, and Students will pay $4.00 for the games.

Pierce College has women’s sports teams in Soccer, Basketball, Softball, and Cheer each year. The Raiders work to encourage our student-athletes each season and we want to encourage women athletes to enjoy the challenges of competition. Eight student female athletes and four teams have made the Pierce Hall of Fame. Tami Kampbell, Aretha Williams, and the 1982 softball team have all made the NWAC Hall of Fame for the Raiders. Kelli Nemec was named the winner of the Art Feiro award as the top sophomore athlete for the NWAC in 1999. Camilla Medlock was named the Red Lion Scholarship Award Winner for Pierce in 2009.

Source: Raider Athletics to Host Movie at 3rd Annual Women and Girls in Sports Night – Pierce College Athletics