Pierce College Puyallup welcomes interim President Jean Hernandez, Ed.D.

During a special event on Feb. 1, the college community welcomed the new Interim President of Pierce College Puyallup, Jean Hernandez, Ed.D.

Hernandez has a long and distinguished career as a community college leader, most recently serving for seven years as President of Edmonds Community College before retiring in December.

Under her leadership, Edmonds Community College became an Achieving the Dream college in 2011 and, in 2015, became an ATD Leader College. Hernandez is especially proud of creating her former college’s two Second Chance Scholarship for students who have experienced homelessness or have been incarcerated.

Prior to her role as president of Edmonds Community College, Hernandez served for 19 years in community colleges in a variety of administrative roles and as a multicultural studies faculty member. She also has 18 years of experience as a university administrator in student services and human resources.

After only a month of enjoying retirement, Hernandez was ready to continue her work in helping and supporting students. “I always planned on going into a semi-retirement,” she said. “I’ve always believed that staying active as a lifelong learner is the key to longevity. I am so excited to be here, and I’m ready to serve and support students. I’m looking forward to working with everyone at Pierce College Puyallup.”

