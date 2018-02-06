New striping brings overnight ramp and lane closures on I-5 near DuPont later this week

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, drivers on northbound Interstate 5 near DuPont may encounter overnight lane and ramp closures this later week while contractor crews building the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. – Auxiliary Lane Extension project refresh the lane markers.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 9, single and double lane closures will occur on northbound I-5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive beginning at 8 p.m. each night. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.

Ramp closures

The following ramps will close Wednesday and Thursday night between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., and on Friday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

Mounts Road onramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exit to the weigh station

Northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive (exit #118)

Center Drive onramp to northbound I-5

The ramps will close consecutively, not concurrently. The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

