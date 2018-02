Legislative Update at Feb. 8 Lakewood United

February 8, 2018 “Legislative Update #1” (Kris -MC) Washington State Representatives Christine Kilduff (District 28b) and Dick Muri (District 28a) Note: Senator Steve O’Ban (District 28) will present “Legislative Update #2” on March 22.

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

February 15, 2018 “History of Clover Park School District” – Becky Huber, Past President, Lakewood Historical Society (Steve – MC)

February 22, 2018 “Marijuana Store in Lakewood?” (Kris – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers charge us only the cost of a breakfast. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is this Friday, February 9, 2018, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.