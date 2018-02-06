Lakewood Baseball Club 2018 Registration Open

Submitted by Paul Nimmo

While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow, forecasting a long winter, the Northwest’s own Mariner Moose has predicted an early Spring. This leads to thoughts of energetic youngsters filling local soggy baseball fields to begin a Spring tradition… Baseball. Registration is currently underway for the Spring Season.

Who is Lakewood Baseball Club?

Lakewood Baseball Club is a nonprofit organization providing area youth AGES 4-16 the opportunity to play the great game of baseball. While we are not affiliated with City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation or Clover Park Schools, we have formed mutually benefiting relationships and use many of their fields.

The Lakewood Baseball Club strives to instill in our youth the belief in good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty and a sense of teamwork so that they may become strong, healthy, well-adjusted members of the community.

It is our mission as volunteer coaches and parents to provide a healthy atmosphere for our players, regardless of ability or experience, in which they can learn the positive aspects of baseball and utilize what they learn, on and off the field.

LBC is affiliated with PONY baseball. The PONY baseball program was created for all players to be able to participate in baseball. We want to Protect Our Nation’s Youth as they grow into young men and women and leaders of tomorrow. PONY is a community based program for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Our League is divided into age groups:

Shetland Division (4-6)

Pinto Division (8U)

Mustang Division (10U)

Bronco Division (12U)

Pony Division (14U)

Colt Division (16U)

More information regarding age divisions: www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org/content/11615/Age-Division-Descriptions

For kids to be turned into players, we need Coaches to step up to the plate. As a volunteer organization, we are disparately in need of persons that are willing to take on the responsibility of a team. Our goal would be to have a Shetland and Pinto team from each one of our elementary schools. That also means we need a few Coaches for each team… and they do not have to be a parent of a child on the team. Great time for Grandparents, Uncles etc. to return an investment to the community.

Community support is also very important. Lakewood Baseball Club utilizes the baseball fields of Lakewood Parks & Recreation and the Clover Park School District, and are not free. Safety equipment and even baseballs are items needed each year. To keep individual registration down to a minimum, community partners and sponsors are greatly needed and appreciated. Feel free to contact us regarding support opportunities at: info@lakewoodbaseballclub.org

Sponsorship information can be found at: www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org/content/940/Become-a-Sponsor