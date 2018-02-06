Champions Center Church files permit for DuPont location

The proposal is for a 9,672 square foot Champions Center Church that will be located in the existing building at 2620 Williamson Place NW, Suites 137-149. The proposed changes to the current building will be for signage and tenant improvements for a 252 seat auditorium, class room space, gathering spaces and bookstore/coffee shop. There is no anticipated assembly during peak traffic hours. There will be 3-4 staff people working business hours Monday-Thursday.

Location of Proposal: Located at 2620 Williamson Place NW, Suites 137-149 in the City of DuPont, Pierce County, Washington. Tax Parcel numbers 3001000091. Section 25 Township 19 Range 01 Quarter 24.

Applicant: Champions Centre, David Yadon, 1819 E 72nd St, Tacoma, WA 98404

Applicant’s Agent: Loren D, Combs, VSI Law Group, PLLC

Environmental Review: The City of DuPont has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) for this project. The optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355 is being used. This may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project.

Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. Comments must be submitted by the date noted above to:

Jeff Wilson, AICP

Community Development Director and City SEPA Official

City of DuPont

1700 Civic Drive

DuPont, WA 98327

(253) 912-5393 / jwilson@dupontwa.gov

The following measures may be required to mitigate for the potential adverse environmental impacts of the proposal: Special event parking and vehicular traffic. (Note: These potential mitigation measures are in addition to conditions required by the development regulations listed below.)

City Permits and Approvals: SEPA Environmental Determination (PLNG2018-005), and Conditional Use Permit (PLNG2018-002), Fire Suppression/Fire Alarm Permits, and Building Permits.

Other Permits and Approvals: Sanitary Sewer Permit by Pierce County, County Health Food Permit.

Required Studies: Environmental Checklist, Trip Generation Letter, Parking Analysis, and Site / Floor Plan.

The project will be evaluated for consistency with the City development regulations, including Title 12, Buildings & Construction; and Title 25 Land Use Code.

Public Comment: The public may comment on this notice of Type III application and Optional SEPA DNS by submitting written comments to the City of DuPont by 5 p.m. February 20, 2018. The City intends to issue the SEPA MDNS with a 14-day appeal period and will accept comments on the Type III application up to the Public Hearing. Copies of all application plans and documents may be viewed at City Hall.

Public Hearing: Tentatively scheduled for 11:00 am on March 14, 2018. A notice of public hearing will be issued in accordance with DMC 25.175.030.