6th Annual Veterans Resources Fair, April 28

Submitted by Shawn M. Durnen, U.S. Army Veteran

The 6th Annual Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, 2018 (9 am-3 pm) at the Tacoma Dome.

We invite all providers and volunteers to sign-up and join us for this “Labor of Love”, continuing a tradition of service to those who served. Nine9Line Veteran Services has devoted and dedicated this event to the continued mission of empowerment for our nation’s Veterans, Active Duty service members, National Guard, Reservists and their families.

The fair’s success relies solely on the participation of our sponsors, volunteers and continuum of care that the Veterans of Washington State have become so familiar with. 6 years of service has resulted in over 12,000 Veterans and their families served:

2,500 Veterans Housed

4,000 received medical & dental services

3,200 received referral service or on-site service support

2,000 Veterans filed for benefits and connected with benefit services

300 connected with beneficiary & spousal support and education programs

(Over 16,000 Lbs of gear given out to our homeless and at risk)

We at Nine9Line are asking all of you to once again to help make this fair successful and meaningful for our Veteran community. Please take a minute to follow the link to register at: www.nine9line.org/ register/ . We look forward to your continued support and appreciate your dedication to our joint mission of service to those who served and the more than 12,000 lives you have helped change.

Thank you again for all community support you are providing, not only during the fair, but all year round. We look forward to seeing you in April.