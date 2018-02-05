Steilacoom Town Council February 6 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:30 pm in the Steilacoom Town Hall. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of January 16, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #106894- #106902 in the amount of $146,588.37 and Payroll Checks #106939 – #106945 in the amount of $228,559.67
- Approval of Claims Checks #106947 – #107024 in the amount of $700,711.07 and Manual Checks #106903 – #106906 & #106935 in the amount of $13,747.48
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Final Plat Birch Hill Estates (AB 2835) (Ordinance #1580)
- Action Items
- Final Plat Birch Hill Estates (AB 2835) (Ordinance #1580)
- New Items
- Pacific St./Washington St. Sewer CIP, Gray & Osborne Inc. Design Scope of Services (AB 2836)(*)
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
