Steilacoom Town Council February 6 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:30 pm in the Steilacoom Town Hall. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of January 16, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #106894- #106902 in the amount of $146,588.37 and Payroll Checks #106939 – #106945 in the amount of $228,559.67
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #106947 – #107024 in the amount of $700,711.07 and Manual Checks #106903 – #106906 & #106935 in the amount of $13,747.48
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Final Plat Birch Hill Estates (AB 2835) (Ordinance #1580)
  6. Action Items
    1. Final Plat Birch Hill Estates (AB 2835) (Ordinance #1580)
  7. New Items
    1. Pacific St./Washington St. Sewer CIP, Gray & Osborne Inc. Design Scope of Services (AB 2836)(*)
  8. Reports
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

