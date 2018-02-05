Steilacoom Historical School District Alumni are Staff

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 is proud of the fact that 26 of our current employees actually attended school in the district as students! We are excited to offer a school experience where former students want to come back and work in the district and we hope to recruit more of our past students in the years to come. Our dedicated staff is the primary reason why our school district excels.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.