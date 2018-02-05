New traffic signal system to be activated Feb. 6 at 78th Avenue East and 184th Street East

A new traffic signal system will be activated on Feb. 6 at the intersection of 78th Avenue East and 184th Street East to improve intersection operations.

The intersection was widened to add left turn lanes for 78th Avenue East.

Crews previously added street lighting at the intersection, built a new stormwater pond on the west side of 78th Avenue East, and added a sidewalk along the south side of 184th Street East.

The new signal system will be connected to the existing traffic signals at 192nd Street East and at 176th Street East to allow for coordination between the signals.

Active Construction, Inc. is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $1.7 million. The project is funded by County Road Funds.

A project webpage is available here.