Lakewood Prairie Gazette and Friends Visits Historic Island of Malta

Photos by Phil Raschke and Lonnie Lai

On a recent journey to the Mediterranean, Lakewood Historical Society member Phil Raschke and several friends visited the historic and beautiful island of Malta. Accompanying the group was a copy of the Historical Society’s “Prairie Gazette” newsletter.

Malta’s history dates back over 5,200 years and has from time to time been ruled by the Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Greeks, Romans Byzantines, Arabs, Normans, Sicilians, Spanish, Knights of St. John, French and British. Yep, that’s a whole lot of folks coming and going and shows you the strategic importance of Malta’s location.

Today, the island is independent and known as the Republic of Malta with a population of 460,000. In 1565 the famous siege of Malta took place between the Knights of St John and the Ottoman empire. The Knights with help from Spain were able to repel the attacks.

Since 1571 the island’s capital has been Valletta located on Malta’s southeast coast. Valletta is Europe’s southernmost capital city. Valletta is also the main port of Malta with its beautiful “Grand Harbor” long protected by Fort St. Elmo and cannon batteries overlooking the harbor. Initial construction on the city was started by Grand Master Jean de Valette following the Knights victory over the Ottoman and the city is named after him.

In the early days of World War II, the Germans and Italians bombed the British controlled island almost daily in an effort to protect their supply lines from Italy to military forces in Tunisia.

Statue in Valletta honoring Sir Winston Churchill for his defense of Malta during the “Darkest Hours” of World War II. Beautiful and exciting coast line of Gozo. Horse carriages provide tours inside the silent city of Mdina. Cannon battery overlooking Valletta’s famous harbor and Fort St. Elmo. Souvenir replica’s of the famous “Maltese Falcon”. Lakewood area residents visit the “Maltese Falcon” in Mdina. First Row (L-R), Jeanie Kotrba, Bev Raschke. 2d Row, Cindy Nelson, Barbara Strup. 3d Row, Phil Raschke, Lonnie Lai and Doug Kotrba. An ancient knight of Malta stands guard next to a copy of the Lakewood “Prairie Gazette” being held by Phil Raschke.

A famous landmark in Malta is the entrance to the ancient walled city of Mdina. The hill on which Mdina sits has been inhabited since the “Bronze Age” (3300 BC). This beautiful fortified city was the capital of Malta until 1530 when the Knights of St. John arrived. Today, it is considered one of the finest remaining examples of medieval and baroque architecture. Long known as the City of Nobles, Mdina boosts a timeless atmosphere as well as cultural and religious treasures. It is also known as the “Silent City” because only a handful of local vehicles are allowed to drive in the city. However, you can enjoy a leisurely tour by horse cart available just outside the main entrance.

Mdina is also home to the renown “Maltese Falcon”. This Falcon became famous in the 1930 story by Dashiell Hammett and later in the classic movie of the same name starring Humphrey Bogart. It’s been reported that one of the Falcons used in the movie recently sold for four million dollars. The souvenir replicas sold in Mdina are more modestly priced.

Malta itself is the largest island in an archipelago. The second largest island in the archipelago is Gozo. This captivating island is located a short distance off the northwest coast of Malta. The island is rich in religious and historic locations and boosts some of the world’s oldest ruins such as the Ggantija Temples. The island is also a top diving destination with popular beaches and seaside resorts.

Should you decide to visit Malta, you won’t be disappointed. Don’t forget to bring along a copy of the “Prairie Gazette” and be sure to pickup a souvenir Maltese Falcon.