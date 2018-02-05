Lakewood again recognized for its financial reporting

Last week the city was recognized for its popular annual financial report for FY 2016. This week the city received another award from the Government Finance Officers Association, this time a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for FY 2016 for its comprehensive annual financial report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

One of the areas judges look at when reviewing the comprehensive annual financial report is its ability to demonstrate a “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the financial story and motivate people to read the financial document to learn more.

Lakewood FY 2016 comprehensive annual report.