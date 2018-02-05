Alan Archambault presents; “Camp Lewis and Its role in WWI”

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

Alan Archambault will present a program on “Camp Lewis and Its role in WWI” on Sunday afternoon 2:00 p.m, February 18, 2018. Alan was the director of the Fort Lewis Military Museum for over twenty years. He also writes, draws and paints historical illustrations for books, exhibits and other venues.

The program will be held at the DuPont Presbyterian Community Church, 502 Barksdale Ave in Historic DuPont, WA. This program is free and public is invited to attend. Please contact Carol at 253-964-2399 or duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com for more information.