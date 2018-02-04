What Our Teachers Never Told Us About the American Revolution

Submitted by Marianne Bull

We all studied the American Revolution in school but there is a lot that you probably don’t really know. Why did the Native Americans and African Americans support the British? How did a Muslim general come to fight the British with a French ally named Admiral “Satan”? And why did fighting spread around the world from Hudson Bay to South America, India to Africa, Arkansas to Gibraltar?

Sponsored by the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series, Humanities Washington author Don Glickstein will explore rarely heard perspectives on the war in his illustrated talk, and links aspects of the war to Washington. Hear stories, discover the reasons the Revolution matters to us today, and learn why the study of history can help us understand the 21st century’s war on terrorism.

Glickstein was born in upstate New York and raised with history all around him. He spent a decade as a journalist in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and has won awards for consumer and investigative reporting, and has written history articles for many online and print publications. His first book, After Yorktown, describes how fighting during the Revolution spread worldwide.

This event, co –sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum, will be held at the Steilacoom Community Center at 2301 Worthington Street at 2:00 on Friday, February 9. This is a free event. Call the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 253-584-4133 do more information.