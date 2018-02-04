Pierce College Puyallup Theatre presents: “The Rhinoceros”

Set in a small, provincial French town, one by one, the citizens are infected by a mysterious condition: rhinocerotis, turning the local townspeople into rough-and-tumble rhinos. “The Rhinoceros” is a surrealist play by Eugene Ionesco, and it is the story of a man named Berenger, who becomes increasingly wary of what is happening in his beloved town. He attempts to avoid becoming assimilated into the herd at all costs.

The play examines themes of obedience, truth, conformity and social change, and in a fun, lighthearted way. In spite of the heavy underlying themes, “The Rhinoceros” takes the audience on a funny, irreverent ride that is sure to be a memorable theatrical experience. This show is the largest production developed by the Pierce College Puyallup Theatre department, now in its fourth year. “The Rhinoceros” features a large-scale set, hand-made costumes and authentic props that are true to the play’s setting in 1940s France.

“We have a truly talented cast of nine actors from a variety of experience levels,” said Director Samuel Sloan. “I’m really looking forward to seeing these actors step into their roles and balance the serious content with the fun, absurd aspects of the play.”

“The Rhinoceros” takes place at Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Black Box Theatre on Feb. 22, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for general admission, and admission is free for Pierce College students with identification.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.