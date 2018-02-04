Lakewood Transportation updates

Patching Custer Road: The city’s operations and maintenance crew recently completed an emergency asphalt patch in the 7600 block of Custer Road. The crew used a backhoe to create a patch that measured 5 feet by 95 feet and took 14.5 tons of asphalt. It was sealed this week. The city will continue to monitor it.

Gravelly Lake Drive (100th Street to Bridgeport Way): The contractor began installing signal poles mid-week at the intersection of Gravelly Lake and Mt. Tacoma drives. Traffic control will be in place into the next two weeks as work continues to raise mast arms. Expect traffic delays when this happens with at least one police officer providing traffic control at the intersection. The signals are tentatively scheduled to go live the week of Feb. 5. Once the old signal is down, the job will be suspended until weather improves for paving.

Roadway Safety Improvement Project (40th & 96th Streets): The project was awarded to Axum General Construction, Inc. at the City Council’s Jan. 2, 2018 meeting. A preconstruction meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8, and construction is tentatively scheduled to start at the end of February.

59th Avenue Overlay (Main to 100th Streets): Design has begun. There is a tentative late April date to advertise for bids. Construction will be performed at night to avoid conflict with local businesses and the Lakewood Farmers Market, etc.

Dekoven Drive traffic calming: Start of construction is estimated for mid-February. The proper paperwork has been provided and is now being processed.

John Dower Road: Contractor Ceccanti finished setting the curb and gutter. The light pole bases are set and the existing asphalt ground. ROAD CLOSURE: The road will be closed to through traffic until completion of the road work.

Phillips Road: Contractor Ceccanti finished curb and gutter work and the grade was set for the sidewalks, which will be completed soon.