February brings more HOV ramp and lane closures

TACOMA – Contractor crews building HOV lanes in Tacoma are pressing on with lane and ramp closures regardless of Punxsutawney Phil’s weather prediction of six more weeks of winter.

Friday night lane closures

Overnight drivers in Tacoma will want to pay attention to lane closures tonight on northbound Interstate 5. Starting at11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, crews will detour all lanes of northbound I-5 through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge. The closure is necessary so crews can inspect and repair the roadway. Law enforcement will be at the Portland Avenue intersection to assist with traffic control.

Scheduled closures for the week of Feb. 5:

Monday, Feb. 5

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Feb. 9

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Additional lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road to South 38th Street and on the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.