Fort Steilacoom Valentine Tea, February 10

Submitted by Carol Stout

Mrs. Casey’s Tea will be held at the Casey home, Quarters 2, at Fort Steilacoom (on the grounds of Western State Hospital) on Saturday the 10th of February 2018. Please arrive by 1:45p.m.

The tea will feature a fashion review, music, readings and other entertainment. Tea and cakes will be served and there will be a Valentine favor to take home. “A Fancy Fair” silent auction will be held. Come wearing your own vintage fashion, any period, if you wish.

Cost of the tea is only $15.00 per person. Please send your check made out to Historic Fort Steilacoom Association, P.O.Box 88447, Steilacoom, WA 98388. . Also send the first and last name of yourself and your guests for use on place name cards.