Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Feb. 2

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 6, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – February 12, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – February 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – March 1, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Pierce Transit Nominations:

The position on the Board of Commissioners for Pierce Transit, elected by the four cities of Auburn, Pacific, Fircrest, and Gig Harbor, and the two towns of Steilacoom and Ruston within the Pierce Transit boundary, will become open for new appointment beginning May 14, 2018. This position is currently served by Nancy Henderson, councilmember for the Town of Steilacoom, who has served on the Pierce Transit Board since March of 2014. Pursuant to Pierce Transit Bylaw Section 2.04.030, Pierce Transit is required to seek nominees from the cities and towns that are represented by this position.

If the Council wishes to submit a nomination, then they will need to adopt a resolution at the February 20, 2018 meeting indicating who their nominee is. Please consider and we will discuss at the February 6, 2018 Council meeting.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

General:

First Street Project:

We are scheduled to publish plans and specifications for the First Street project next week with bids due around the end of February (exact date still to be determined).

Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall Project:

We are scheduled to publish plans and specifications for the Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall project next week with bids due around the end of February (exact date still to be determined). This project will rehabilitate the Stormwater outfall under the railroad tracks near the dock.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew vactored and cleaned catch basins on Starling Street and around the Sunnyside Beach parking lot; swept streets and blew sidewalks; vegetation control and litter pick-up on Chambers Creek Road; sign maintenance and repair; inspected Birch Street improvements; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew detected a meter tampering issue in the 2700 block of Cambridge Drive; continued working on the damaged crossing beacon at the Puyallup Street curves; identified and ordered the necessary parts for installing a radio at the Chambers Creek Road lift station; performed month end readings and horn testing; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the mechanic with repairs to the vactor truck and crew service truck; performed facility clean-up and maintenance around sewer lift stations and wells; assisted the Electric crew with telemetry components at the Chambers Creek lift station; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by Cedar Creek concentrated on pruning trees in Pioneer and Perkins parks; restoration of the areas around the Peter Puget signs; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Joint Legislative Town Hall Meeting:

Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, and Representative Dick Muri are inviting community members to attend a town hall meeting, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. This is a great opportunity for them to hear your questions and concerns about state government.

If you would like to submit your questions early, or have questions about the event, please feel free to call Representative Muri’s Olympia office (360) 786-7890 or send an email to dick.muri@leg.wa.gov.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018

Place: Steilacoom Town Hall

Address: 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Doors open: 3:00 p.m.

Event time: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Friday Feb.9th 2:00 pm

What your Teachers Never Told Us about the American Revolution

Author Don Glickstein

Explores rarely heard perspectives on the war in his illustrated talk and links aspects of the war to our home state.

Friday March 9th 2:00 pm

Feminism and Pop Culture

Media Scholar Amy Peloff

Explores some of the fundamental principles of feminist thought and asks why we should care about popular culture’s presentation of these concepts. Learn about Feminism and how to critically read popular media.