ROAD ALERT: John Dower Road Closed

John Dower Road is currently closed to through traffic as a part of the road improvement project currently in progress. Only people accessing their residences will be granted access while the paving work is done.

The current closure stretches between Patton Avenue SW and Okanagan Avenue SW.

Road improvements include adding curb, gutter, sidewalks and storm drainage improvements to John Dower as part of a Safe Routes to School grant-funded project. The city also included paving the northbound lane to the project, because it was in poor condition.

The City Council is set to review an amendment to the contract at its Feb. 5 meeting to authorize an additional $160,000 to pave the southbound lane of John Dower Road between Steilacoom Boulevard and Custer Road. If approved this would authorize the contractor to repave the entire road, as opposed to just one direction. The additional work only covers the roadway and not additional improvements to curb, gutter, sidewalk or storm drainage.