Raider Women’s Basketball Lives by Threes

Freshman Sydney Dewitt (Federal Way, WA., Federal Way H.S. ) has 24 points using six three point shots in the blow out of Green River, 70-49. While the team struggled with two point shots at 38.4% for the night, the team performed well outside the arc, going 10-33 (30%). Sophomore Victoria Mukisa (Tacoma, WA. , Lincoln H.S. ), Freshman Jalani Palu-Thompson (Tacoma, WA. , Woodrow Wilson H.S. ) (two 3 point shots), and Freshman Amber Barnett (Tacoma, WA. , Rogers H.S.) each had three pointers as well.

Dewitt said, “I have been taking a lot of shots every day. Especially three point shots. It meant getting up early and taking care of business. A lot of our teammates are doing the same thing, and it is working.”Assistant Coach Ionna Price felt the same way, “We know that when she catches the ball in rhythm, we think she can complete the end of the run and make the shot. She knows that she has the green light when she feels hot.”

The team was happy as a group tonight with the large win. Dewitt said, “We know we have to play well with each other. Once we started to tune in with our team good things happened.” Coach Price felt the same, “Overall we met all of our goals for ourselves tonight. We came out ready to play well in the second half. The girls are excited about what is coming up sooon. We know that were are working for each of us to get better so we can help our team in the end.”

Victoria Mukisa had 14 points for Pierce. Sydney Dewitt had eleven rebounds for the Raiders to add to her point total. Dewitt also had a block shot and five steals on the night. Pierce is now 3-4 in league and 7-13 overall. The Raiders will have a bye on Saturday night before traveling across town to play the Tacoma Titans on Wed.., Feb. 7 at 6:00 p.m.. The game remains critical as Pierce and Tacoma (3-4 in league) are both tied for fourth in the NWAC West Region. The West Region will have four teams getting bids to the NWAC Sweet Sixteen in Everett in March. The game will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFCvXHWd4ks5GKSXkrI-4LA/featured.

Pierce will be back at home on Sat., Feb. 10 vs. #5 ranked Grays Harbor (7-0). The game on Sat. Feb. 10 will be National Girls and Women’s in Sports Day. This will be the 3rd year we have had this special event.

