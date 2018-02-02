Pierce Men Get Needed Win Over Green River, 89-74

The Raiders ended up having broad scoring by teammates tonight to end up with a needed win. Three freshman players: Barinder Sandhu (Des Moines, WA., Mt. Rainier H.S.), Daniel Gregory (Puyallup, WA., Emerald Ridge H.S.), and Daniel Gregory (Puyallup, WA., Emerald Ridge H.S.) all had 18 points. Ronnie Roberson had 14 rebounds to provide defense for Pierce. Pierce ends up winning the game, 89-74.

Daniel Gregory said, “We felt like the win was important. Definitely. It gets us started. We just needed to get that win out of the way. We know that as a group we are a good team, if we play well and play together. It would be great to win 6 of our last 7 and make a run at the playoffs. I’m not counting us out.”

Pierce now is 1-6 in league, and 3-17 overall. The Raiders will have a bye on Saturday night and then go across town to play the Tacoma Titans. Tacoma is 5-2 in league and 8-10 overall. They lost a close game to Lower Columbia on Wednesday night.

