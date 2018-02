Submitted by CORE

Learn about Mason Bees, Nature’s Friendly Pollinators, at a FREE presentation sponsored by CORE on Saturday, February 10, from 10 a.m. to 11:30a.m. at the University Place Library, located at 3609 Market Place West.

Curran Orchard Beekeeper Rick Mercier will discuss the history of Mason Bees followed by information on how to raise them at home. Everyone is invited to attend!