The 2018 Lakewood Sister Cities International Festival at SummerFest is looking for vendors to host a booth at this outstanding event on July 14th at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood. Over 30,000 attended this event in 2017. It continues to grow every year. We hope to hear from you soon as spaces fill up fast! Please contact Michael Lacadie at mrl364@aol.com or 253.588.8967 for an application.