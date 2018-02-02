Fort Steilacoom Park updates

We keep working to improve your experience out at Fort Steilacoom Park. Here’s the latest:

Sport Field Improvements: The dugouts were recently updated and a plaza paved between fields 1 and 2. A power pole was replaced and a new storage container will be installed soon to support pitching mounds, scoreboards and field maintenance equipment. Two new picnic shelters will be installed along with pathway improvements. Once the weather warms up we’ll add irrigation and landscaping around the new entry sign. The new soccer field, being built along Angle Lane is delayed due to some historical preservation activity and research needed to continue work in this area.

Pavilion in the Park: Bids will be opened this month. Once the City Council awards a contract construction could begin shortly after. This outdoor stage can also serve as an indoor venue and should be open and ready for use by SummerFEST in July. The City Manager will provide an update on this project at the Feb. 5 council meeting.

Pavement: Final planning documents are being prepared for repaving the road into the park; the project should be out to bid this month. The new road and adjacent parking areas will start at the park entry off 87th Street, head past the playground and barns and connect to the new parking lot near the off leash area and Waughop Lake Trail. Another portion of road leading up Angle Lane to the gravel parking lot near the soccer fields should also be completed in time for summer.