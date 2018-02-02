Chambers Creek Regional Park Dinner Theatre Serves up Musical Comedy

Come and join Events on The Edge, the masterminds behind the Murder Mystery Shows for a special night of interactive comedy theater at its finest. On Friday, February 23, meet the Biscotti Family of Bayonne, New Jersey, for a hilarious evening of fun-served up family style at Chambers Creek Regional Park, 9850 64th Street West in University.

Become part of the entertainment and show off your musical prowess with original songs and a few surprises along the way. Learn new special ‘skills’ for family survival, how to perform a proper ‘hit’, and how to survive FBI surveillance. Laugh your way through a gourmet dinner, provided by Chambers Bay Grill along with a no host bar.

Pre-register by February 16 to reserve your spot. Fee is $59 per adult ages 21 and over. Tickets are not sold at the door. Limited seats so register today online at www.piercecountywa.org/parks or (253) 798-4141.