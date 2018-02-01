Tacoma Link and ST Express to run Extended hours for Katy Perry concert

Sound Transit will operate extended hours to accommodate crowds leaving the Katy Perry concert Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Tacoma Dome.

The last northbound Tacoma Link train Saturday will depart the Tacoma Dome Station at 11:48 p.m. The last departure from the Theater District Station will be midnight.

ST Express will also operate additional trips on Route 594. Southbound 594 trips will depart from Stewart St. /Yale Ave. N at 3:27 p.m., 3:57 p.m., and 4:27 p.m. Northbound 594 trips will depart from Lakewood Station at 3:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

ST Express buses will also be on standby for concert-goers who need transportation back to Seattle after the show.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Complete train and bus schedules are available at www.soundtransit.org/event-service.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for Tacoma Link, ST Express, Sounder Seattle-Everett, Sounder Seattle-Lakewood or Link light rail. Rider alerts can inform you about special service to events, alert you to holiday schedule changes and help you plan your trip around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.