Steilacoom High School Instrumentalists Excel at Regional Competition

Steilacoom High School Band Director Matt Vegh took a talented group of students to the Washington Music Educators Association regional competition last weekend. Out of the 13 entries from the Steilacoom High School Band program, 10 earned superior ratings (the highest rating given), and seven of those won their categories. These seven groups have earned the honor to perform and compete at the Washington State Solo and Ensemble Contest in late April. Congratulations to:

Category Winners (all earned superior ratings and will perform at state)

-Hayden Carnell-Schmidt (clarinet solo)

-Kai Sorem (tenor saxophone solo)

-Quinn Rasmussen (piano solo)

-Deven Nieves-Noel (trumpet solo)

-Garrett Troutt (euphonium solo)

-Cordell Johnson and Steven Froehle (tuba/trombone duet)

-Quinn Rasmussen, Robert Kelly, Samuel Knoblich, Desmond Inglis, Elijah Winchel, Mason Hajnal, Harrison Walker, Wesley Froehle, Dylan Toomey, and Dylan McCown (large percussion ensemble)

1st Alternates – Superior Rating

-Steven Froehle (trombone solo)

-Cordell Johnson (tuba solo)

Superior Rating

-John Salmon (oboe solo)

Excellent Ratings -Tatianna Neufeld (alto saxophone)

-Adelina Rodriguez (bass clarinet)

Good Rating

-William Forbes (trumpet)