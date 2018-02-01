Lakewood Playhouse Presents "THE GLASS MENAGERIE" (Feb. 16th – March 11th)

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the FOURTH SHOW of our 79th SEASON: THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams – Presented for the first time in our theatre’s history.

This American Classic will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be February 16th through March 11th, 2018 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, February 22nd (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, March 1st (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $26.00 (General Admission), $23.00 (Military & Seniors) and $20.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration, with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides, this staging will place audiences in the middle of American theatre icon Tennessee Williams’ most personal work.

This Classic Piece of American Theatre is Directed by South Sound Veteran – MICHEAL O’HARA. Mr. O’Hara has appeared in a number of productions in the South Sound, including our Lakewood Playhouse, and has served as its Board President in previous years.

The Production Features an All-Star Roster of Local Actors including: Danya Childs (Amanda), Nic Olsen (Tom), Nick Fitzgerald (The Gentleman Caller) and the Playhouse debut of Jessica Weaver (Laura).

ABOUT THE SHOW: “An American Classic Performed for the First Time at the Playhouse!”

Amanda Wingfield strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children, though her methods are ineffective and irritating. Tom seeks escape in alcohol and the world of the movies and Laura, handicapped, has receded more and more into herself. When Tom invites a young friend to dinner with the family.

A drama of great tenderness, charm and beauty, THE GLASS MENAGERIE is one of the most famous plays of the modern theatre.

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier!

Parental Advisory: This drama is suitable for all ages, but parental guidance is suggested.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “THE GLASS MENAGERIE” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042.