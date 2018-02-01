Lakewood police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two men who shot up someone’s car after a dispute at a bar earlier this month.
Read more: Lakewood barfight shooting suspects wanted by police | The News Tribune
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
By Ben Sclair Leave a Comment Tagged With: Crime, LakewoodFiled Under: Things To Know
Lakewood police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two men who shot up someone’s car after a dispute at a bar earlier this month.
Read more: Lakewood barfight shooting suspects wanted by police | The News Tribune
Leave a Reply